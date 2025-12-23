The Sector Commander of the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has directed the immediate deployment of 2,089 Personnel to strategic spots to ensure proper traffic flow within the state. According to a Tuesday statement made available to TVC News, the Sector Commander, Corps ...

The Sector Commander of the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has directed the immediate deployment of 2,089 Personnel to strategic spots to ensure proper traffic flow within the state.

According to a Tuesday statement made available to TVC News, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin, gave the directive in line with Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes nationwide.

The Sector Command has deployed 1015 Regular and 1074 Special Marshals to maintain free flow of traffic before, during and after the yuletide celebration.

Also deployed are “32 No of Patrol Vehicles, 6 Motor Bikes, 3 Ambulances and 2 Tow Trucks along major corridors within the state.”

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin, admonished the motoring public to take responsibility for their Safety and avoid distracted driving.

He also emphasised that speeding above the legal speed limit is a leading factor in Road Traffic Crashes, stressing that any driver caught will face the law.

Fasakin added, “It’s only the living that celebrate.”

The Ogun FRSC Commander wished the people of Ogun State a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.