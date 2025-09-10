Youths from eight communities in Okitipupa and Odigbo Local Government Areas of Ondo State have staged a protest against Rex Forestry Company over what they described as the firm’s failure to fulfill its corporate social responsibility....

The angry youths barricaded the access road to the company, displaying placards with various inscriptions to express their grievances.

They accused the company of sidelining qualified local youths in employment opportunities, especially in key positions, and condemned the appointment of one Ezekiel, a non-indigene, as liaison officer.

The protesters urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene, alleging that the company has repeatedly ignored letters and appeals from the affected communities.