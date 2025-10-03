Some yet-to-be identified youths have allegedly stormed the palace of the Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Moses Bakare, attacking the king, his wife, and their son, Prince Victor Bakare, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident reportedly occurred at Ishara Quarters when Prince Victor visite...

Some yet-to-be identified youths have allegedly stormed the palace of the Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Moses Bakare, attacking the king, his wife, and their son, Prince Victor Bakare, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident reportedly occurred at Ishara Quarters when Prince Victor visited his parents to join the New Yam Festival celebration.

Speaking to journalists at the palace, Prince Victor displayed injuries he claimed were inflicted by the youths. He alleged that the attackers humiliated his family by stripping his mother half-naked, pouring urine and other filthy substances on him, and physically assaulting the monarch.

Oba Bakare described the assault as a continuation of “unprovoked hostility” from a faction of youths in the community.

He condemned the attack as “barbaric and unfortunate,” while commending the timely intervention of the police and Amotekun Corps, who restored calm before the situation escalated.