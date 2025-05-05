Nigerian Youth in Abuja have staged a protest demanding the release of social media personality and vocal critic, Martin Otse also known as Very Dark Man.

The group started their march from the EFCC headquarters with handwritten placards that read”Release Very Dark Man” and then to GTBank, and finally the National Human Rights Commission

Recall that Very Dark Man was arrested on the 2nd of May outside GTBank in Area 3, Abuja.

The arrest was reportedly carried out in a joint operation involving the Department of State Services (DSS), the EFCC, and the police.

The protesters insist that his detention is unlawful, they want answers from the EFCC, and also from GTBank, though it’s unclear what role the bank may have played.

According to reports, the economic and financial crimes commission is seeking an order from the Magistrate court to remand the critic pending his arraignment in court.