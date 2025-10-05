Media sensation and investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has condemned the Obidients movement following a post on X by an Obidient justifying a statement by Ted Cruz, a United States Senator speaking on Christian Genocide in Nigeria. Cruz earlier claimed that Nigerian officials are turning a bl...

Media sensation and investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has condemned the Obidients movement following a post on X by an Obidient justifying a statement by Ted Cruz, a United States Senator speaking on Christian Genocide in Nigeria.

Cruz earlier claimed that Nigerian officials are turning a blind eye to, or aiding, the mass killing of Christians by Islamist militants.

A self-acclaimed Obidient identified as “NEFERTIT @firstladyship” with a history of online publications in support of the movement, a movement in support of the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

NEFERTIT earlier wrote on her official X handle on Saturday, advocating for a global movement against Christian Genocide in Nigeria, mentioning a list of other international voices, news outlets, and commending Cruz, a US senator representing Texas statement on the alleged genocide.

NEFFERTIT wrote, “Senator Ted Cruz is no paperweight. The APC should be worried, if they aren’t already. At the last count, Andrew Scheer, Pierre Poilievre & other influential figures have added their voice to the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

“The media in America & the UK are awash with the news. And these are early days. Europe & America have caught wind of the situation. Things are shaping up to become a Global Movement. The APC cannot handle the fire.

“Local propagandists are ill-equipped for what’s coming. As a Nigerian, “do not join Psychos called the APC in calling the Genocide of Christians a propaganda.” Don’t, I BEG YOU.” read more.

However, Hundeyin condemned the Obidient’s statement, saying “You people are so depressing”, reflecting on a statement by an All Progressives Congress supporter, describing the Obidients as “an Imaginary group”

Hundeyin wrote, “You know that APC fellow who said ‘Obidients create a scenario inside their heads and then start rejoicing over the imaginary scenario’ was unfortunately not wrong at all.

“This is why I’ve been spending less time here of recent. You people are so depressing.”

TVC previously reported that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has refuted allegations by US Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that Nigerian officials are turning a blind eye to, or even aiding, the mass killing of Christians by Islamist militants.

Onanuga dismissed the accusation as “malicious, contrived lies” in a post on social media platform X, where Cruz had made the original claim.

Senator Cruz had alleged that Nigerian government officials are complicit in what he described as a campaign of religious violence targeting Christians.

