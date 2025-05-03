Suspected Boko Haram insurgents, in the early hours of Saturday launched attack on a military base in Bunigari village, Gujba local government area, Yobe state.

According to witnesses, the assault occurred early in the morning, catching both military forces and local residents off guard.

The terrorists managed to set fire to two military operational vehicles, causing major damage and raising community anxieties.

Following the violent act, Bunigari villagers are abandoning their homes, seeking sanctuary in nearby villages as they face the uncertainty of their safety.

Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive statement, but sources indicate that the military is launching a counter-operation to neutralize the insurgents and restore order in the Bunigari community.