Excitement is mounting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, ahead of the 2026 Yenagoa City International 10km Road Race scheduled for April 4. Organisers on Friday unveiled the official route and prize structure for the race, which is expected to attract elite athletes from Nigeria and across the world, alongside…...

Excitement is mounting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, ahead of the 2026 Yenagoa City International 10km Road Race scheduled for April 4.

Organisers on Friday unveiled the official route and prize structure for the race, which is expected to attract elite athletes from Nigeria and across the world, alongside local runners and fitness enthusiasts.

The race will begin at Opolo Roundabout on the Isaac Boro Expressway and finish at Peace Park Square along the Mbiama–Yenagoa Road.

According to the organisers, the starting gun will be fired at 9:30 a.m., while the race will close at 12:30 p.m.

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Nilayo Sports Management Ltd., the race organisers, also announced a cash reward package for top performers in both the elite and indigenous categories.

Under the elite category, the male and female winners will receive $5,000 each, while the second-place finishers will earn $3,000 and the third-place winners $2,000. Athletes who finish fourth and fifth will take home $1,000 and $500 respectively.

In the indigenous category, designed to reward outstanding local runners, the first-place winners will receive ₦1 million, while the second and third positions will attract ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 respectively. Fourth and fifth places will earn ₦150,000 and ₦100,000.

The race, supported by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and other athletics stakeholders, is part of efforts to promote healthy living, boost sports tourism and position Yenagoa as a destination for major sporting events.

Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Ltd., Yetunde Olopade, said the event will offer an exciting competition while celebrating sportsmanship and unity as the city prepares to host athletes and spectators for a memorable athletics event.