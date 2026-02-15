The Lagos State Government has launched an investigation into an incident involving an ambulance which reportedly hit a spectator during the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday. The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed the devel...

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed the development in a statement shared on his official X handle late Saturday while clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident near the finish line.

According to the Commissioner, the victim, later identified as a female non-athlete within the event arena, came in contact with the ambulance while it was conveying athletes who had earlier required medical attention.

Omotoso revealed that the victim was immediately evacuated for on-the-spot care before transferring her to a public health facility for further evaluation.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government is investigating an unfortunate incident that occurred today, 14th February 2026, near the finishing line area of the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“An ambulance deployed as part of the official medical emergency response for the event was involved in an incident in which a female non-athlete within the event arena came in contact with the vehicle while it was conveying athletes who had earlier required medical attention.”

The statement added, “Officials immediately alerted the ambulance crew to stop upon noticing the situation. The emergency medical team promptly assessed and evacuated the affected individual for on-the-spot care before transferring her to a public health facility for further evaluation.

“She sustained bruises and complained of chest pains, but was stabilised at the scene, with vital signs assessed to be stable. She is receiving medical care and responding positively to treatment.”

“The Ministry of Health and the Sports Commission are monitoring the situation, with senior government officials visiting the hospital.

“The patient is stable and under close professional supervision. A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway,” the statement concluded.