The defendants in the Yelwata Benue State massacre have pleaded not guilty to all charges preffered by the Federal Government against them.

Counsel to the defendants had tried to move an oral application for their bail, which the court refused and insisted that a formal bail application be filed.

The court adjourned until 26th February for the hearing of the bail application.

The defendants are to be remanded at the Kuje correctional centre pending the determination of the bail application.

The prosecution of the defendants is being led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria.