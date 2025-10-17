The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has raised serious concerns about the new method that internet fraudsters, popularly called “G boys”, are deploying to dupe unsuspecting victims of their wealth. According to a statement shared on its official X handle on Friday, the anti-graf...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has raised serious concerns about the new method that internet fraudsters, popularly called “G boys”, are deploying to dupe unsuspecting victims of their wealth.

According to a statement shared on its official X handle on Friday, the anti-graft agency said, “G boys are now going spiritual, involving themselves in ritual and making it the new usual.

“EFCC will come for any individual. Then, it won’t be business as usual.”

https://x.com/officialEFCC/status/1979157735775084877

TVC previously reported that EFCC has disclosed the details of the prosecution in the ongoing trial of Okewole Dayo and popular Plateau State Bishop Katung Jonas, before Justice Sharon T. Ishaya of the Federal High Court in Jos, over a faith-based cooperative investment scam.

According to a statement shared on the anti-graft agency’s official X handle on Friday, the prosecution witness alleged that he was convinced the platform was legit after the Bishop engaged the public on a live broadcast during a sermon on Plateau Radio and Television, PRTV.

The statement reads, “A prosecution witness 2, PW2, Fasaki Olutayo Jacob, in the ongoing trial of Okewole Dayo and Bishop Katung Jonas, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, narrated before Justice Sharon T. Ishaya of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, how he was allegedly defrauded of his hard-earned savings by the defendants, under the guise of investment in Fadama Multi-purpose Cooperative Society.