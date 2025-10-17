The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed details of the prosecution in the ongoing trial of Okewole Dayo and popular Plateau State Bishop Katung Jonas, before Justice Sharon T. Ishaya of the Federal High Court in Jos, over a faith-based cooperative investment scam. According t...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed details of the prosecution in the ongoing trial of Okewole Dayo and popular Plateau State Bishop Katung Jonas, before Justice Sharon T. Ishaya of the Federal High Court in Jos, over a faith-based cooperative investment scam.

According to a statement shared on the anti-graft agency’s official X handle on Friday, the prosecution witness alleged that he was convinced the platform was legit after the Bishop engaged the public on a live broadcast during a sermon on Plateau Radio and Television, PRTV.

The statement reads, “A prosecution witness 2, PW2, Fasaki Olutayo Jacob, in the ongoing trial of Okewole Dayo and Bishop Katung Jonas, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, narrated before Justice Sharon T. Ishaya of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, how he was allegedly defrauded of his hard-earned savings by the defendants, under the guise of investment in Fadama Multi-purpose Cooperative Society.

“Dayo and Jonas are standing trial on a 23-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of ₦178,885,000 (One Hundred and Seventy-Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand Naira).

“Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Buba, the 68-year-old retired civil servant, who testified as the second prosecution witness, PW2, told the court that he got to know the second defendant, Bishop Katung, through a televised sermon on Plateau Radio and Television, PRTV.”

The witness statement

The witness statement reads: “I got to know Bishop Katung through Plateau TV broadcast station, where I watched one of his sermons. The message he delivered that day made me believe that Fadama Multi-purpose Cooperative Society was real,” he said.

According to the witness, he later visited the Maranata church located at number 10 Miyangu street, Jos, where he met the Bishop in person and was convinced to invest in the cooperative, which was presented as a faith-based investment platform.

“I was directed to the Secretariat, where I met the first defendant, Dayo, who told me that all monies should be paid through Fadama Multi-purpose Cooperative Society. I went to the bank, Dadin Kowa Microfinance Bank, made a payment of ₦1 million, and was issued a receipt. Later, in June 2011, I added ₦200,000, making a total of ₦1.2 million,” he testified.

Jacob further explained that investors were promised a 10 per cent monthly return on their investment and were issued small record cards where their interests were recorded.

However, he said, the payment of interests soon stopped in 2012, prompting Dayo to summon investors to a meeting at Lamide hotel in Jos, where he pleaded for patience, assuring that all outstanding payments would be made.

“At one point, Bishop Katung appeared on a PRTV programme where he publicly promised that investors would be paid the following week, but nothing came out of it,” the witness added.

Speaking further, the witness narrated how aggrieved investors later gathered at the Fadama office in Jos, demanding refunds. According to him, tension escalated to the point that police officers had to intervene to prevent Dayo from being mobbed by angry investors.

“The police asked us to nominate some representatives to meet them at the headquarters. I was among those selected, along with Suleiman Kwalla, pastor and three other people whose names I can’t fully recall now,” he said.

Jacob told the court that after the police could not resolve the matter, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was invited to take over the investigation.

He said both defendants later made statements to the EFCC and attended a reconciliation meeting with some of the affected investors at No. 10 Miyangu Road, Jos.

“At the meeting, Bishop Katung promised that the cooperative had assets and even gave us a copy of a landed property document. He said we could help find a buyer so he could pay investors. But when the property was eventually sold, we didn’t get any money,” Jacob said.

According to the statement, the witness identified a receipt he was issued after payment, which was tendered by the prosecution and admitted in evidence as Exhibit F.

“Under cross-examination by defence counsel, C.I. Nwogbo, representing the first defendant, the witness confirmed that he made his statement to the EFCC in 2012 and that the contents were true. He, however, stated that the first defendant was not part of the television broadcast that influenced his investment decision,” the statement concluded.