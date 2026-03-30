An Edo-born woman has defended her decision to marry an autistic man under the care of Chibuzor Chinyere, stating that her action was guided by faith and a personal vow.
The union, facilitated by the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has sparked widespread reactions, with supporters describing it as an act of compassion, while critics have raised ethical concerns about the arrangement.
The groom, Aboy Chibuzor, is reported to be non-verbal and dependent on support for daily activities.
The cleric, known for his charitable interventions, played a central role in bringing both individuals together.
In a video that went viral on Monday, the bride said she had previously turned down several suitors, choosing instead to wait for what she described as divine direction before getting married.
“It is a sacrifice I have chosen to make. I believe this decision is guided by my faith, and I am ready to care for him and stand by him despite what people may say,” she said.
She also addressed speculation about her personal life, clarifying that she is a mother of three from a previous marriage and not a virgin, contrary to claims circulating online.
Meanwhile, Chinyere celebrated the union on social media, disclosing that the bride received financial gifts and incentives, including housing support and an overseas trip.
He also expressed optimism that the groom’s condition could improve over time.
The cleric had earlier appealed publicly for a wife for the man, offering financial and welfare support to any willing partner — a move that drew mixed reactions, particularly from women who questioned its appropriateness despite its charitable intent.
The development has continued to fuel debate across Nigeria on issues of faith, consent, and societal values.