An Edo-born woman has defended her decision to marry an autistic man under the care of Chibuzor Chinyere, stating that her action was guided by faith and a personal vow.

The union, facilitated by the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has sparked widespread reactions, with supporters describing it as an act of compassion, while critics have raised ethical concerns about the arrangement.

The groom, Aboy Chibuzor, is reported to be non-verbal and dependent on support for daily activities.

The cleric, known for his charitable interventions, played a central role in bringing both individuals together.

In a video that went viral on Monday, the bride said she had previously turned down several suitors, choosing instead to wait for what she described as divine direction before getting married.