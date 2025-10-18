Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, says he will meet with Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to address the recent demolition of buildings allegedly linked to the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja’s Apo Dutse District. The FCT Department of Development Control carried o...

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, says he will meet with Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to address the recent demolition of buildings allegedly linked to the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja’s Apo Dutse District.

The FCT Department of Development Control carried out the demolition, targeting a group of duplexes built directly beneath a high-tension power line. Officials said the structures were erected without official approval and in defiance of safety regulations.

Wike made the disclosure during a site visit to the area on Friday, according to a statement from his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

On Thursday, the department demolished at least eleven flats—comprising three and four-bedroom units in an operation that reportedly led to the arrest of some Development Control personnel by police officers.

“Well, it’s unfortunate. Yesterday, I got a call from Development Control that they had to come here to stop some buildings from going on,” Wike said during the visit.

“You can see the high-tension line, and that is dangerous. The land was given to the Nigerian Police, and they applied for approval, but Development Control refused because of the high-tension risk.”

Despite the refusal of planning approval, the construction reportedly continued in defiance of multiple warnings. Wike noted that such disregard for regulations could not be tolerated.

“They refused to stop, and Development Control had to act. Unfortunately, our officers were arrested by the Nigerian Police, and that’s why I have to take this matter up with the IGP. I’m sure he may not be aware, but we cannot allow this,” the Minister said.

He further condemned the actions of those responsible for the illegal construction, emphasizing that no entity—government or private—was above the law.

“The government cannot allow anyone to break the rules. Look at the high-tension line. How would anybody take such a risk? Even if there was no high-tension line, once you are denied approval, you cannot go ahead as if you are above the law.”

The FCT Administration has intensified enforcement of urban planning regulations under Wike’s leadership, as part of broader efforts to restore order and safety in the capital city.