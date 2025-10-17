Report circulated by an online platform that is notorious for falsehood and blackmail that a meeting was held by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to "push" the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to run for President in 2027, has been described as "another lie fr...

Report circulated by an online platform that is notorious for falsehood and blackmail that a meeting was held by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “push” the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to run for President in 2027, has been described as “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.”

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister said in a statement on Friday, that “as far as Wike is concerned, it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu till 2031.”

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said it was shameful that the “pull Wike down” elements could not reason beyond such kindergarten tactics, adding that it was clear that they need better brains to think for them.

“Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says, and says what he does.

“The Minister has made it clear where he stands as long as the 2027 Presidential election is concerned, he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Olayinka said.

Olayinka stated that the only meeting that took place on August 20, 2025, was that of PDP stakeholders from Southern part of Nigeria, and the purpose was the meeting scheduled for Lagos on August 21, 2025, by some elements to rubberstamp a decision to micro-zone party positions zoned to the South.

“Outcome of the meeting was made public via a press statement titled; ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by State Party Chairmen of Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Barr. Venatuis Ikem, Rt. Hon Aniekan Akpan and Aaron Chukwuemeka respectively, as well as the National Vice Chairman (South-East), Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon O. K. Chinda.

“Others who signed the press statement were Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary, Rt. Hon. Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Barr. Mudi Erhenede and others.

“Obviously, the above names were picked from the press statement published in all major newspapers and aired on national television stations, to advance the latest mischief.

“We know their intention though. But unfortunately for them, and the platform they are using to propagate their idle plots, the person and character of the FCT Minister is known to everyone – he does not do anything in hiding.

“He has said it clearly that from now till 2031, it is on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will stand.

“To ensure the success of the President’s reelection, Wike will continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT by actualising the visions of the President for a federal capital city that can compete with other capital cities in the world in terms of infrastructural development.”