Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will on Thursday launch a fresh wave of infrastructure projects across Abuja, including the construction of 12 new roads, the provision of integrated solar-powered streetlights and the commissioning of two completed road projects....

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will on Thursday launch a fresh wave of infrastructure projects across Abuja, including the construction of 12 new roads, the provision of integrated solar-powered streetlights and the commissioning of two completed road projects.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike will commission the access roads in Sector Centre B by Dakibiyu District, as well as newly constructed Roads ILS 11 (Esther Bali Street) and MAR 24 (Kez Udezue Street) in Mabushi District.

Between 18 September and 16 October 2025, the Minister will also flag off 14 new projects under the Light-Up Abuja Programme and other key schemes. These include integrated solar lighting across major districts and expressways in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, the Central Business District, Katampe, Garki, Mabushi, Gudu, Jabi and Katampe Extension.

Other projects to be flagged off are the full-scope development of Arterial Road N1 from Wuye District to Ring Road II, construction of the Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III, access road to the Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase II of Arterial Road N20 (Solomon Lar Way), access road to the Renewed Hope Cities project site in Karsana West, and an access road bypassing the Airport Second Runway from Bill Clinton Drive to Tunga Madaki Settlement with a four-span bridge.

Also on the list are erosion control in Kaura District with three-span bridges, construction of new transit ways linking the Central Area with Wuse, the Mohammed Isa Road Extension in Asokoro, rehabilitation of the 15km Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei Junction and provision of engineering infrastructure to outstanding layouts in Guzape.

Others include new collector roads in Katampe, residences for heads of key courts and supporting infrastructure for public facilities across the FCT.

The latest projects come weeks after Wike flagged off major water supply expansions in satellite towns and broke ground on new sports and judicial facilities in Abuja.