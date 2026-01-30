The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Rivers State Government to deny approval for the use of Yakubu Gowon Stadium for the ‘Renewed Hope Family’ rally, vowing to force entry into the facility should the government obstruct the event again. In a vi...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Rivers State Government to deny approval for the use of Yakubu Gowon Stadium for the ‘Renewed Hope Family’ rally, vowing to force entry into the facility should the government obstruct the event again.

In a viral video on Friday, Wike disclosed that the organisers had applied to use the stadium for the event but were denied approval by the state government.

According to a video circulating on social media, the minister issued the warning on Friday while speaking at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Agenda coordinators in the three senatorial districts and the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

Wike warned that if the state government repeats such action, the organisers would break into the facility and use it.

He said, “We applied to the state government for the use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium. They refused us. Let me say this clearly: next time they do this, if you don’t approve it, we will break in by force.

“So, the state coordinator should write again to the state government and choose a day when we will inaugurate the ward-level coordinators. I want everybody to hear this clearly. Enough is enough.

“We are all from Rivers State. Nobody can deny us the use of state facilities. If you refuse to grant approval, we will do the needful, and we will take it by force. Heaven will not fall. Even if heaven falls, everywhere will still be at peace.”