Wife of the Governor of Edo State , Betsy Obaseki has condoled with the family of late Uwaila Omozuwa who was allegedly gang-raped raped and killed in a church at the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City.

Mrs Obaseki visited the family in company of the wife of the Deputy Governor, Maryann Shaibu, Edo State Commissioner for Social Development and Gender, Maria Edekor and other state officials.

Uwaila’s father, Mr Joseph Omozuwa narrated all his efforts to keep her alive after she was discovered unconscious, adding that she was a well behaved girl who had kept her virginity the past 22 years.

He said that tears kept pouring from her eyes while she was in a coma, for four days until she died.

The wife of the governor encouraged him to take solace in the fact that Uwaila is now in a better place.

Mrs. Obaseki assured the state govt’s commitment to get #JusticeForUwa and bring the culprits to book.