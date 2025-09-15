The Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has defended his administration’s stance on the regulation of religious sermons in the state. Bago stated this while appearing on TVC on Sunday during the “Politics on Sunday” live programme. During the session Bago clarified that he didn’t ban ...

Bago stated this while appearing on TVC on Sunday during the “Politics on Sunday” live programme.

During the session Bago clarified that he didn’t ban evangelism, but he is rather working to guide what religious leaders preaches to citizens to prevent promoting extremism citing Saudi Arabia as example.

“I didn’t ban evangelism. For anybody going to sermon on a Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal.

“Even in Saudi Arabia, it’s done like that done. We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal,” he said.

Bago stressed that the initiative was aimed at preventing indoctrination and would be enforced in collaboration with security agencies including the Department of State Services, Police, Civil Defence, and the military.

To recall that the Director General of the Niger State Religious Affairs, Umar Farooq, stated that the Niger government had mandated all preachers in the state to obtain licences within two months.

According to the directive, religious leaders would go through official procedures, face a screening panel, and be certified before they could preach publicly.

Similarly, the Niger State Bureau for Religious Affairs denied imposing a blanket ban on preaching.

The agency’s spokesperson, Haruna Mustapha, explained that clerics are only required to obtain certification and undergo a basic evaluation to ensure their messages align with peace and religious tolerance.

“The objective of the exercise is to sensitise the sector, promote religious harmony, unity, and ensure proper religious propagation throughout the state.

“Furthermore, the committee has been mandated to issue guidelines to all applicants, and any violation of the guidelines may lead to withdrawal of the certificate granted,” Mustapha said.

