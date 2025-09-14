The Executive Governor of Niger State, Umar Musa Bago, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, stating that supporting him has boosted foreign investment in the core economic area of the state. Bago made this declaration while appearing on TVC on Sunday during the “Po...

The Executive Governor of Niger State, Umar Musa Bago, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, stating that supporting him has boosted foreign investment in the core economic area of the state.

Bago made this declaration while appearing on TVC on Sunday during the “Politics on Sunday” live programme.

Bago explained that President Tinubu’s administration has put in place a strategic policy which has boosted the confidence of the state governors, stressing that he will champion the president’s re-election from Niger state to other states.

“I’ve travelled with the president to several countries and we have attracted investors, look at the infrastructure, the agriculture sector, in livestock, crop productions and machinery.

“You can see the Federal Government is doing well to support agriculture, and we are not distracted by any of the politicking,” Bago stated.

Also, during the programme, when questioned about his stance on state policing, Governor Bago stated that he is an advocate of state policing, outlining the lack of knowledge of the local environment where officers are deployed as a major hurdle in the police force.

“I am an advocate of state police, there’s no local government we don’t have vigilante, why should we have vigilante.

“Every local government and ward should recruit people from their localities to police themselves.

“The moment you send somebody from Anambra to Niger state, he doesn’t know anywhere.

“If we have our own local police, they will be able to identify criminals easily, they can easily navigate their local environment, they can work with them in their local language,” the governor concluded.

Bago called on the National Assembly and the presidency to fast-track the implementation of state policing.