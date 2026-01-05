The Lagos State Police Command has invited Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, following several allegations of sexual offences and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace. Pastor Chris was embroiled in a series of controversies after a popula...

The Lagos State Police Command has invited Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, following several allegations of sexual offences and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

Pastor Chris was embroiled in a series of controversies after a popular Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, accused him of “mischief” after a video of the pastor proposing to another woman after promising her marriage went viral.

The actress called out the popular “Generational Prophet” in a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, reacting to the viral leaked clip of his engagement with another woman.

Following the series of accusation from the actress, other allegations went viral from ranging from multiple rape, other sexual offences, and several other conducts likely to cause breach of public peace and breakdown of law and order in the State.

In a statement signed by the Command’s public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh, encourages all victims to come forward and report at the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti where the investigation into the alleged criminal atrocities against the Pastor has commenced.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DC SCID) to carry out a thorough investigation into the several criminal allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor.

The statement reads, “The Pastor has been duly served with an invitation letter through his legal representative and is expected to cooperate fully with the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in the ongoing investigation into the allegations of capital offences and other serious crimes against him.

“CP Olohundare Jimoh has directed immediate full security coverage and protection for his victims and hereby encourages them to feel free to come out and report at the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti where the investigation into the alleged criminal atrocities against the Pastor has commenced.”

The command promised that the identity of the victims will be absolutely kept confidential and will be protected, imploring any person(s) or individuals who may have fallen victim to come forward to file their complaints and recount their ordeals in the hands of the alleged Pastor.

The statement added, “Any person or persons who have credible information or evidence relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to come forward without fear or apprehension to assist the Police in the investigation of the cases against him.

“Such persons may wish to get across to the SCID through the Police Public Relations Department at the Lagos State Police Command or can go directly to the SCID.”

“The Commissioner of Police further reiterates and assures members of the public that the identities of all victims and witnesses will be adequately protected, and that the investigation will be conducted in a professional, transparent, and unbiased manner, in line with the laws of the land.

“The Lagos State Police Command is committed to maintaining law and order, public peace, safety, and ensuring that all allegations of criminal acts against anyone, no matter how highly placed or lowly placed, are discreetly investigated according to law, regardless of the status of the individuals involved, and no sentiment will be allowed to prevail. Justice must prevail in the whole episode,” the statement concluded.