In a Wednesday statement signed by Enderline Chukwu, the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, the deployment follows the inauguration of an 18-member committee by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), as part of a renewed effort to strengthen veterans’ welfare and ensure active participation of military veterans in strengthening national security.

The membership of the committee was drawn from the Joint Services Department of the Ministry, Nigeria Legion, Defence headquarters, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Air force as well as representatives from the Offices of the Honourable Minister of Defence and Honourable Minister of State Defence.

The event was held on Tuesday, 27th January, 2026, at the Ministry's headquarters, Ship house Abuja.

According to the statement, the Defence Minister Musa who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Mr Richard Pheelangwa described Nigeria Legion as a critical institution with a proud history of service, sacrifice and patriotism noting that the Legion has continued to play important roles in supporting national security and veterans affairs, and that evolving socio-economic realities makes it imperative to reform and reposition the corps for greater relevance and sustainability.

The statement further reads, “He informed that the repositioning is part of a broader government commitment to ensure that veterans who have served the nation with honour are not left behind but are empowered to live dignified and productive lives after service, describing the initiative as a deliberate and strategic policy intervention designed to address long-standing structural and operational challenges that have limited the contribution of the defence community to national development.

“Musa advocated for a strategic shift from an over-reliance on military offensive to a more comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable approach to national security, adding that while military operations remain indispensable, enduring peace and stability can only be achieved by addressing the underlying socio-economic factors that enable insecurity to persist.”

During the engagement, the Defence Minister announced the three terms of reference of the committee including, To reposition the veteran community to support national economic development, to deploy veterans to secure ungoverned spaces and ensure that the areas are brought under effective oversight and development, and to reposition the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires, strengthen operational effectiveness, facilitate veterans reintegration and promote their contribution to national security.

Musa urged members of the committee to adopt innovative, practical and forward-looking approaches that reflect contemporary realities.

He said, “Deliberate integration of veterans into security and development initiatives would enhance local ownership, improve intelligence gathering and foster trust between communities and the state.

Musa further expressed optimism that the committee will submit actionable recommendations that will support a holistic national strategy for securing Nigeria’s Ungoverned Spaces while promoting inclusive economic growth and sustainable peace.