Former Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba explained that the previous attempts to withdraw police officers from Very Important Persons failed because the directives were issued by police chiefs rather than by the President.

Baba, while speaking on Saturday in Abuja at the launch of his biographies, “Giant Footprints and A Policeman Personified”, expressed strong optimism that President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive would yield a positive impact.

President Tinubu, in a move to combat the rising insurgency threatening the nation’s security architecture, ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs to support the onslaught against criminal activities.

He commended President Tinubu for having the “political will” to order the withdrawal of policemen from private individuals and undeserving VIPs.

He said, “I am profoundly grateful to the President of the Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his consistent action directed at restoring the dwindling police primacy in the internal security architecture.

“This was again made manifest by the recent presidential order on the withdrawal of police personnel attached to undeserving personalities.

“As far as my memory can lead me, this is the first time that such an order will emanate directly from a sitting President.

“We have tried to do it as IGPs, but we couldn’t make it. Let’s see how this one will work.”