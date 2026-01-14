Nigeria Police Force has explained why the information on the United States airstrikes carried out against terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State will not be disclosed to the public by the force. The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this on Tuesday while appearing on Channels Te...

Nigeria Police Force has explained why the information on the United States airstrikes carried out against terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State will not be disclosed to the public by the force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this on Tuesday while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, stressing that the police would not comment on the operation.

“We engage a lot in intelligence gathering, not just intelligence sharing. As the Police Force, we know certain things about the strikes, but we don’t want to talk about them. We decline to talk about that particular operation,” Hundeyin said.

He added that the operation involved cooperation with other agencies, but should be addressed by defence authorities.

“There was a cooperation, but we would rather leave it as a defence matter that the defence would talk about,” he stated.

Hundeyin was reacting to the December 25, 2025, U.S. airstrikes on terrorist strongholds in Sokoto. However, the full impact of the operation has not been made public.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, confirmed the Christmas Day strike via his official Truth handle that the U.S. Department of War had carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria.

Trump said, “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.”

Trump disclosed that the US forces carried out “a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria,” adding that the militants had been “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians.”

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he wrote.

The US Department of Defence said “multiple ISIS terrorists” were killed in the strikes, an operation conducted at the request of the Nigerian government.