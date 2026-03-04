The management of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital has issued a press statement addressing the interim suspension order issued by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP) against thirteen doctors, including two of its clinical staff....

The suspensions are linked to ongoing proceedings concerning the death of Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege.

In the statement signed by its management, Euracare said it remains fully committed to cooperating with all relevant regulatory and judicial authorities handling the matter.

The hospital expressed confidence in the professionalism and integrity of the affected doctors Dr Tosin Majekodunmi and Dr Titus Ogundare describing them as experienced practitioners with longstanding records of service in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

It noted that both doctors have contributed significantly to the delivery of quality medical care at standards comparable to leading global facilities.

Euracare disclosed that, in the interest of transparency, it conducted a comprehensive internal review of the clinical events in question in line with its governance standards and best practice protocols.

It stated that it has consistently demonstrated openness and will continue to engage transparently with all inquiries.

However, the hospital raised concerns over aspects of the ongoing proceedings.

It maintained that certain established processes and protocols may not have been followed as required.

It also expressed deep concern over what it described as the disclosure of matters covered by patient and institutional confidentiality outside appropriate channels, calling it a serious breach.

The management emphasised its commitment to the principles of equality, fairness and good governance, insisting that all parties including its institution and staff are entitled to a process conducted with rigour, impartiality and respect for due process.

It said these concerns would be pursued through appropriate legal and regulatory channels.

Euracare further extended its empathy to the family of Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, acknowledging that the loss of a child is immeasurable and stating that this awareness guides its approach to the matter.