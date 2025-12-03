The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed circulating videos and social media posts suggesting that the party has already chosen a candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election....

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed circulating videos and social media posts suggesting that the party has already chosen a candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the reports were false and should be disregarded.

He noted that the party had already released and widely publicised its timetable for the conduct of primaries, urging all aspirants to strictly follow the approved guidelines.

Abdullahi reaffirmed the ADC’s commitment to internal democracy, stressing that the party’s flagbearer would emerge through a free, fair and transparent process.