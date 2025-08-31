The Federal Government has dismissed recent insinuations and misinformation suggesting regional bias in project distribution and appointments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

The government reaffirmed that the administration remains firmly committed to fairness, justice, and equity across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Since taking office, President Tinubu has prioritized balanced development, ensuring no region is left behind. From infrastructure to social investments, every zone is benefitting significantly.

The creation of Regional Development Commissions for all six zones underscores this inclusive approach.

Key examples of equitable distribution include:

• Major highways: The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway in the South and the Badagry–Sokoto Highway in the North.

• Rail projects: Ongoing rehabilitation of the Eastern Corridor, with new light rail projects in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Ogun.

• Healthcare: Over 1,000 primary healthcare centres rehabilitated nationwide.

• Job creation: Infrastructure projects expected to generate more than 250,000 jobs.

According to official data, the Northwest leads in project allocation with ₦5.97 trillion (over 40% of approvals), followed by the South South (₦2.41 trillion), North Central (₦1.13 trillion), South East (₦407 billion), North East (₦400 billion), and South West (₦604 billion, excluding Lagos).

Signature projects include the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Road, and the Trans-Sahara Highway. Distribution of these projects is balanced—52% in the North and 48% in the South.

Additional major projects are ongoing across all regions, such as:

• Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Road, Sokoto–Gusau–Funtua–Zaria Road, and Kano–Maiduguri Road in the North.

• Enugu–Onitsha, 2nd Niger Bridge Access Road, and Lokpanta–Enugu Road in the South East.

• East–West Road, Bodo–Bonny Road, and Nembe–Brass Road in the South South.

• Lagos–Ibadan, Oyo–Ogbomoso–Ilorin Road, and rehabilitation of Lagos bridges in the South West.

The administration is also driving progress in the energy sector, including the revival of the 255MW Kaduna Power Plant, advancement of the AKK Gas Project, and oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe.

The Kano–Maradi rail line, inherited at 5%, is now at 67% completion due to fresh funding.

President Tinubu’s vision goes beyond sectional projects—he is building truly national infrastructure. Appointments have also reflected inclusivity and competence, with Nigerians from all zones entrusted with key roles.

Initiatives such as the establishment of five new Regional Development Commissions and the new Federal Ministry of Livestock Development further highlight his commitment to addressing regional needs fairly.

The Federal Government assures Nigerians that under President Tinubu’s leadership, no region will be marginalised.

His administration stands for unity, inclusivity, and equal opportunity.