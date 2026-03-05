Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term, saying the administration’s economic reforms are already steering Nigeria towards recovery and long-term transformation. Fintiri said the policies introduced under the Presiden...

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term, saying the administration’s economic reforms are already steering Nigeria towards recovery and long-term transformation.

Fintiri said the policies introduced under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, though initially difficult, were necessary to stabilise and reposition the country’s economy.

The governor, who recently returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside lawmakers, local government chairmen and members of the state executive council, pledged to lead mobilisation efforts to secure a landslide victory for Tinubu in Adamawa in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the party is targeting at least 85 per cent of the votes in the state.

Fintiri spoke during a visit to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Reviewing the impact of the administration’s micro-economic reforms, the governor said their benefits are beginning to emerge despite the initial hardship experienced by many Nigerians.

He said the country was gradually turning the corner.

Fintiri said: “There is light at the end of the tunnel. The Renewed Hope Agenda is gaining traction across key sectors of the economy.

“I think judging by the work done by Mr. President, he deserves a second term. I think it’s going to be smooth, it’s going to be accepted by all Nigerians. Because of the micro-economic policy that he initiated, yes, it was rough for most of us because we are not used to it.

“But it has given a very positive result to us, and the country is really working in the right direction. And it seems to be agreed by all of us that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Clarifying his recent political move, the governor described it as a return rather than a defection to the ruling party.

“We do not call it defection because we formed the APC together in 2014. This is a homecoming,” he said.

Fintiri said political structures across Adamawa had now aligned with the APC and were already mobilising supporters ahead of the next general election.

“We are working towards delivering 85 percent of the votes in Adamawa, and we will ensure that no other candidate secures up to 25 percent in the state. We are fully integrated, fully on the ground, and working tirelessly to achieve this goal,” he added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is widely expected to run on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), hails from Adamawa State.

The governor said the APC had already held its first stakeholders’ meeting in the state, which he described as one of the largest political gatherings in recent times.

“We are used to winning elections, and we have brought that winning culture back to the party. Everyone is on board, and we will ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

Describing himself as a grassroots mobiliser, Fintiri pledged to spearhead an aggressive mobilisation campaign to consolidate the party’s strength in the state.

“Our commitment is clear to ensure a massive victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in 2027. We are here, and we are here fully,” he added.

APC National Chairman Yilwatda described the governor’s return as a major boost to the ruling party’s growing influence.

He praised Fintiri’s development record in Adamawa, noting that his approach to governance reflects the progressive ideals of the APC.

“We welcome him to where he rightfully belongs. He is a progressive with a progressive mindset, and the APC remains the natural home for leaders committed to reform, development, and national renewal,” Yilwatda said.

The party chairman also dismissed claims that the APC was behind internal crises rocking opposition parties.

“Democracy is competitive. Our duty is to deliver good governance and win elections based on performance. It is not our duty to organize the opposition. It’s the duty of the opposition to organize themselves.

“We’re very happy if they can’t organize themselves. Because our duty is to ensure we win the election. So, we can’t go and start organising, funding, and building the opposition. It is a competition. We are presenting our scorecard to Nigerians. Nigerians everywhere believe in us,” he said.

Yilwatda added that the ruling party’s victories in recent off-season elections across the country reflected growing public confidence in the APC and its leadership.