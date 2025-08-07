The Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that the technical glitch affecting the 2025 WASSCE results has been successfully resolved....

The issue, which stemmed from new paper serialization features introduced by WAEC to boost exam security, was promptly addressed after a briefing to the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa.

The Ministry applauded WAEC for its quick and transparent handling of the matter and announced that updated results will be available on the result-checking portal within 24 hours.

It also thanked candidates for their patience and reassured the public of its dedication to credible and fair assessment processes.

This incident aligns with the Minister’s wider education reform plans focused on enhancing the credibility of national exams.

As part of these reforms, both WAEC and NECO will begin introducing Computer-Based Testing (CBT), starting with objective papers in November 2026.

The CBT initiative is aimed at reducing exam malpractice, stopping question leaks, and improving public trust in the examination system.

Dr. Alausa stressed that protecting the integrity of national exams is essential to safeguarding the future of Nigerian students and maintaining the international credibility of their certificates.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to working closely with all examination bodies and stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria’s assessment systems truly reflect students’ abilities and uphold global academic standards.