The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, over the death of his father....

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, over the death of his father.

Vice President Shettima led a delegation, which included the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, to Governor Ododo’s residence in Okene, where the deceased was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

He described the loss of a father as a heavy burden but urged the governor and the rest of the family to take solace in the legacies he left behind.

Family members, Muslim faithful, and well-wishers have continued to pay tribute to the late patriarch, offering prayers for the repose of his soul.

The late Ahmed Momohsani died at the age of 83 after a brief illness.