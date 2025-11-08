Sorting and counting of votes have begun at Polling Units 10, 02, and 03 in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, following the conclusion of voting in several parts of Anambra state. In Aguata Local Government Area, counting has also started at Unit 032, Ekwulobia I. READ ALSO: Anambra Guber ...

Sorting and counting of votes have begun at Polling Units 10, 02, and 03 in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, following the conclusion of voting in several parts of Anambra state.

In Aguata Local Government Area, counting has also started at Unit 032, Ekwulobia I.

Earlier, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed that Ihiala, Ogbaru, and Ayamelum LGAs remained calm and peaceful during the governorship election on Saturday.

Voting continues in other areas across the state as security agencies maintain a strong presence to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process.

Maazi Chukwuma Okpalaezukwu, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra chapter, had also described Saturday’s governorship election as a key opportunity for the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, to restore public trust in the electoral process.

He said, “After monitoring pre-election activities, we are satisfied with what INEC has done so far, but we urge the Commission to use this election to redeem its image.”

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Anambra President also revealed that the organization will establish a situation room to monitor the election in real time, ensuring transparency and that the process proceeds smoothly.

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparency and credibility throughout the Anambra Governorship election.

However, Moghalu noted that it was still too early to determine whether the process was entirely fair.