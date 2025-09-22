The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has advocated for the proper positioning of Nigeria’s creative economy to meet global standards, denouncing the perception of the creative industry as a mere side attraction. The governor stated this while declaring open the Creative Youths E...

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has advocated for the proper positioning of Nigeria’s creative economy to meet global standards, denouncing the perception of the creative industry as a mere side attraction.

The governor stated this while declaring open the Creative Youths Experience, with the theme “Framing the Future Bootcamp,” held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele stated that the programme is not just an event, but a movement that places youths at the centre of creativity, innovation, and cultural preservation.

The governor stated that the event informs the commitment of his administration to build an enabling environment where talent is nurtured.

He explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s youth development policies have continued to create opportunities across diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy, noting that the policies, especially those targeting the creative industry, clearly demonstrate the President’s commitment to empowering a new generation of Nigerians.

He stressed that the policies align perfectly with the vision of his administration’s Building Our Future Together Agenda and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

Abiodun pledged that his administration will continue to support the youths with mentorship, resources, and opportunities to ensure they lead Africa’s creative relations, tasked them to allow their passion and creativity to be their propelling force.

Speaking at the event, film producer and director Tunde Kelani urged photographers and videographers to use their cameras with a sense of conscience. He encouraged them to hold authority accountable and document beauty and hope. Kelani also called on young people to embrace their culture, stressing that these visual arts are vital for shaping the future.

He narrated how the new age technology has enabled content delivery across the world within a few seconds.

Contributing, the Chairman and CEO of NORD Motors, Mr Oluwatobi Ajayi, said youths are living in an age where people are defining difficulties, urging them to focus on positives, be determined, be filled with character, build a reputation for integrity, have passion, be diligent, and pursue their dreams.

