Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi is to meet with Russian Presiddent, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.

Iran and Russia are coordinating their positions on the escalation in the Middle East, Araqchi said.

The pair will hold talks in Moscow, Interfax agency reported, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Russia and Iran are close allies, signing a strategic partnership in January.

Iran supplied Russia with drones for its war against Ukraine.

Supreme Leader Asks For Help

Iran’s foreign minister has taken a letter from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to hand to Vladimir Putin on his visit to Moscow today.

The letter seeks Putin’s support, a senior source told Reuters.

Iran has not been impressed with Russia’s support so far and the country wants Putin to do more to back it against Israel and the United States, Iranian sources said.

The sources did not elaborate on what assistance Tehran wanted.

Russia, a longstanding ally of Tehran, plays a role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the West as a veto-wielding UN Security Council member and a signatory to an earlier nuclear deal Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

Putin has offered to mediate between the United States and Iran.