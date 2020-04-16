The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has warned that members of the organized transport sector who continued to breach the existing restriction order by the federal government by embarking on night travels, would face tough consequences.

In a statement by the force public relations relations officer, IGP Adamu said the development was counter-productive as it undermined the efforts of the Federal Government at curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

The IGP also directed Commissioners of Police to ensure full implementation of the restriction order,

especially as it relates to night travel.

He has however asked that they be mindful of categories of exempted persons and the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.