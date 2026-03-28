The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has disclosed plans to mobilise no fewer than 10 million votes from Nigerian youths to ensure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election victory in 2027. Speaking with TVC News, Israel expressed gratitude to the President and the ruling party for…...

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has disclosed plans to mobilise no fewer than 10 million votes from Nigerian youths to ensure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election victory in 2027.

Speaking with TVC News, Israel expressed gratitude to the President and the ruling party for the opportunity to serve on the APC National Working Committee, describing his reappointment as a privilege to further support Tinubu’s administration through grassroots engagement.

“I first want to thank the President and the party for giving us the opportunity to serve on the National Working Committee for the first tenure and, by the grace of God, for this second term, to complement the effort of the President at the level of the party,” he said.

Reflecting on his first term in office, the youth leader said he was encouraged by the progress made so far and reaffirmed his commitment to intensifying mobilisation efforts ahead of the next general election.

“I’m excited about what we have done in the first term, and we’re looking forward to returning the President again for a second time. We will work vigorously, mobilising the youth across the country,” Israel added.

He disclosed that he had already traversed more than 33 states, engaging young party supporters under the “Jagaban Army” initiative, a network designed to mobilise grassroots backing for the President.

“I travelled over 33 states alone with my youth just to go and mobilise through Jagaban Army, and we’re looking forward to doing that and more in this particular election to ensure that we can get the President back into Aso Villa,” he stated.

Israel further revealed that the APC youth wing is targeting at least 10 million votes from young Nigerians to deliver what he described as a decisive victory for Tinubu.

“We are working towards getting him 10 million youth votes in this election and also ensure that we can give him a very, very sterling, shining lead in the coming election and help him to complete the work that he has started,” he said.