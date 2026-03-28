Public Affairs Analyst, Saheed Ajadi, has questioned the viability of a potential coalition between former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, describing it as “a waste of time.” Speaking on TVC News’ “Saturday Breakfast” Show, Ajadi argued that Atiku’s track record in public office undermines any future political collaboration.…...

Public Affairs Analyst, Saheed Ajadi, has questioned the viability of a potential coalition between former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, describing it as “a waste of time.”

Speaking on TVC News’ “Saturday Breakfast” Show, Ajadi argued that Atiku’s track record in public office undermines any future political collaboration.

“Atiku held power for eight years and wasted resources of Nigeria. He is a waste of time. We have removed Atiku’s name from those people ahead; he can’t get there anymore, believe me,” Ajadi said.

He also critiqued Obi’s performance during his tenure as governor of Anambra State. “Obi had eight years as Anambra governor. Let us bring his scorecard. If Obi worked as much as he’s claiming to do, Soludo would not be doing all the work today,” he added.

Despite these criticisms, Ajadi stressed the importance of supporting the current government for national stability.

“These are subjective issues. Let us support the president. I am not an APC. Support the president for stability. Four more years ahead. After that, take whatever you want. By that time, you would have seen results,” he concluded.