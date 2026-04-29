A viral video showing a woman allegedly assaulting her 15-year-old daughter at 32 Tashoro Street, near Ipaja in Lagos State, has drawn public attention, with members of the public demanding the arrest of the woman and the rescue of the girl. The disturbing footage was posted on X in the…...

A viral video showing a woman allegedly assaulting her 15-year-old daughter at 32 Tashoro Street, near Ipaja in Lagos State, has drawn public attention, with members of the public demanding the arrest of the woman and the rescue of the girl.

The disturbing footage was posted on X in the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, by a media personality identified as @Dir_Martinsz.

Dir_Martinsz wrote, “A 15-year-old is mistreated and abused by her mother. And stab the 15-year-old girl.

“Please let Nigeria come for her rescue and tag the right authorities 🙏🏽 check quote for video. The location is 32 Tashoro Street, Opeki bus stop off Ayobo road.”

As seen by TVC News, the woman was captured straddling the teenager while holding a knife above her after reportedly beating her near the entrance of a residential compound.

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Bystanders were seen intervening during the incident, pleading with the mother to pardon the girl.

The video also captured a moment where an elderly man rescued the young girl and seized a knife from the mother, who later confronted him for intervening.

The condition of the girl remains unclear as of the time of filing this report.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users calling on the Nigeria Police Force, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (LDSVA), and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently intervene.

An X user identified as @enyola wrote, “This woman should be arrested, tied and handed over to @Lagosdsva immediately. The correct address is Fashoro Street, Opeki Road, Opesa in Ipaja.

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“The child needs to be rescued from her, or she might end up committing murder if nothing is done. Looks like the child might have cognitive challenges from her appearance (I might be wrong), but it is evident that her mother is mentally ill.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued by the police or Lagos State authorities regarding the incident.