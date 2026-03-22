VIDEO: NDLEA Busts Drugs Concealed In Cartons, Warns Travellers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned travellers and logistic service providers against carrying any parcel or luggage they did not personally pack.
The warning was reinforced in a video posted on X by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.
The Video revealed a recent drug interception by operatives of the NDLEA, showing illicit substances concealed in the body of a carton containing textile materials.
According to the three-minute, 10-second video, NDLEA operatives dismantled the narcotics carefully packed inside ordinary luggage and courier parcels prepared for shipment.
The NDLEA spokesperson stressed that the video reinforced warnings that no one should trust parcels or luggage not packed by them on any trips.
Babafemi wrote, “Watch one of the latest drug busts by @ndlea_nigeria, and you’ll understand why you must never trust any parcel or luggage not packed by you on any of your trips.”
The NDLEA have repeatedly stressed that drug syndicates routinely exploit unsuspecting passengers and third-party packers by slipping illegal substances into bags or parcels that victims never personally prepared or inspected.
The arrests followed the discovery of prohibited substances in luggage fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without their knowledge.
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