VIDEO: NDLEA Busts Drugs Concealed In Cartons, Warns Travellers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned travellers and logistic service providers against carrying any parcel or luggage they did not personally pack. The warning was reinforced in a video posted on X by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi. The Video revealed a recent drug interception by operatives…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned travellers and logistic service providers against carrying any parcel or luggage they did not personally pack.

The warning was reinforced in a video posted on X by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi. The Video revealed a recent drug interception by operatives of the NDLEA, showing illicit substances concealed in the body of a carton containing textile materials. According to the three-minute, 10-second video, NDLEA operatives dismantled the narcotics carefully packed inside ordinary luggage and courier parcels prepared for shipment. The NDLEA spokesperson stressed that the video reinforced warnings that no one should trust parcels or luggage not packed by them on any trips. Babafemi wrote, “Watch one of the latest drug busts by @ndlea_nigeria, and you’ll understand why you must never trust any parcel or luggage not packed by you on any of your trips.” Read Also NDLEA Arrests 74-year-old Man In Abuja, Recovers 11kg UK-Bound Cocaine Shipment

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The NDLEA have repeatedly stressed that drug syndicates routinely exploit unsuspecting passengers and third-party packers by slipping illegal substances into bags or parcels that victims never personally prepared or inspected.

The NDLEA, in 2025, busted a drug group accused of planting illicit drugs in the luggage of three innocent Nigerians performing Umrah, who were subsequently detained in Jeddah on false trafficking charges.

The suspects carried out the operation at Kano’s MAKIA airport, and NDLEA arrested the leader of the syndicate, Mohammed Ali Abubakar, known as Bello Karama and five others.

The three innocent Nigerians who were detained in Saudi Arabia since August 2025 over an alleged connection to an attempt to smuggle illicit substances through King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and were subsequently cleared by Saudi authorities after a thorough investigation.