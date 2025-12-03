Three Nigerians who were detained in Saudi Arabia since August 2025 over an alleged connection to an attempt to smuggle illicit substances through King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, have been cleared by Saudi authorities after a thorough investigation. The arrests followed the discovery ...

Three Nigerians who were detained in Saudi Arabia since August 2025 over an alleged connection to an attempt to smuggle illicit substances through King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, have been cleared by Saudi authorities after a thorough investigation.

The arrests followed the discovery of prohibited substances in luggage fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without their knowledge.

In a Wednesday statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the foreign affairs ministry, through the Consulate General of Nigeria in Jeddah, secured the release and full lifting of the travel ban on three Nigerian nationals: Mr Abdulhamid Sadieq, Mrs Maryam Hussein Abdullahi, and Mrs Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi upon the completion of the investigation.

The statement reads, “Upon notification, Amb. Muazam I. J. Nayaya, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah immediately engaged Saudi authorities and reported the matter to Headquarters in Abuja, while also requesting the intervention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to support investigations. The Mission maintained continuous engagement with the host authorities, ensured regular prison visits, and arranged legal representation for the detainees.

“Following thorough investigations, the Saudi authorities cleared the three Nigerians of all wrongdoing and released them from detention on 14th and 15th September 2025. A temporary travel restriction imposed pending the completion of security procedures has now been fully lifted.”

The statement added, “Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on 5th November 2025, while the travel ban on Mr. Abdulhamid Sadieq was lifted on 2nd December 2025. Arrangements for his return are currently being finalised by the Nigerian Mission.”

“*The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commended the cooperation and professionalism of the Saudi authorities throughout the process* and also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the NDLEA and the Consulate in Jeddah in securing a just outcome.”

“This development reaffirms and aligns with Nigeria’s enduring commitment to the protection and welfare of its citizens abroad as enshrined in the 4D Doctrine of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement concluded.