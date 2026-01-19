The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have arrived at the accident scene, and operatives are currently salvaging the spilt content from the 45,000 diesel tanker, which upturned at Liverpool Bridge outward Apapa, Tin Can Island, Lagos. TVC News previously reported that residents and commuters are s...

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have arrived at the accident scene, and operatives are currently salvaging the spilt content from the 45,000 diesel tanker, which upturned at Liverpool Bridge outward Apapa, Tin Can Island, Lagos.

TVC News previously reported that residents and commuters are seen scooping fuel from a fallen tanker at the Tincan Liverpool Bridge in Apapa, Lagos State.

The fire and rescue authority has saved the tanker from a secondary incident, while security agents are doing their best to curtail the scooping crowd.

In a now-trending video on social media, mammoths were seen rushing to collect the spilt content amid the traffic and chaos as officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), police operatives and fire service rushed to divert vehicles and possibly neutralise the spill to avoid disaster.

According to a statement by LASTMA, the fallen tanker was loaded with diesel falling and spilling its contents on the Liverpool Bridge inward Mile2.

The statement revealed that the diesel is spreading on the bridge as a result of the damaged tank.

LASTMA disclosed that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force from Area B and other safety Agencies have been swiftly notified.

The statement reads, “Men of Lagos State Fire Service and rescue team are on the ground doing the needful. Traffic has been diverted to the other side of the bridge for safety measures.

“Pending the time of the recovery, Liverpool Bridge has been cordoned off, and Counter flow method of traffic control is in use. Vehicular movement along the corridor is very slow. Plan your movement.”

More details soon….