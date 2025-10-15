The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has once again affirmed its preeminent status on the national stage of traffic governance and road safety enforcement, emerging as the distinguished recipient of the Nigeria Transport and Logistics Leadership Award 2025 in the coveted category of...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has once again affirmed its preeminent status on the national stage of traffic governance and road safety enforcement, emerging as the distinguished recipient of the Nigeria Transport and Logistics Leadership Award 2025 in the coveted category of “State Traffic Management Agency of the Year.”

This illustrious accolade follows a rigorous nationwide nomination process coupled with an extensive online voting exercise across diverse media platforms, culminating in LASTMA’s resounding selection as Nigeria’s foremost traffic management institution. The award serves as a profound testament to the Authority’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovative service delivery, and the cultivation of a safe, efficient, and sustainable traffic ecosystem within Lagos State.

The Nigeria Transport and Logistics Leadership Summit and Awards 2025, convened on Tuesday, 14th October 2025, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, brought together an eminent assembly of policymakers, regulators, industry stalwarts, and thought leaders within Nigeria’s transport and logistics sector.

The landmark event provided an invaluable platform for the dissemination of transformative ideas and the recognition of institutions whose leadership, professionalism, and strategic interventions have significantly advanced the nation’s transport and logistics landscape.

LASTMA was ably represented by its Director of Logistics and Transport, Mr. Jubril Oshodi, who received the prestigious award on behalf of the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki. In his remarks, Mr. Oshodi expressed profound gratitude to the organisers and the voting public for recognising LASTMA’s relentless endeavours in ensuring traffic fluidity, safeguarding lives, and nurturing a culture of disciplined motoring across Lagos State.

He further dedicated the accolade to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to modernising the State’s transport architecture have empowered LASTMA to achieve operational preeminence.

Mr. Oshodi also lauded the top management team, Ministry of Transportation (Honourable Commissioner, Special Adviser & Permanent Secretary) for their exemplary oversights, strategic guidance, and unwavering supports in repositioning the Authority for enhanced efficacy and impact.

In his post-award statement, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the recognition as both a distinguished honour and an enduring call to elevated service, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and innovation in alignment with global best practices.

He reiterated LASTMA’s dedication to harnessing technology, human capital development, and stakeholder collaboration to address the evolving complexities of urban traffic management in Lagos.

The Summit and Awards ceremony, featuring keynote contributions from notable industry leaders including the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Ahmed Alkali, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, celebrated individuals and institutions whose strategic interventions have been pivotal in propelling Nigeria’s transportation and logistics ecosystem forward.

LASTMA’s distinction as ‘State Traffic Management Agency of the Year’ underscores its trailblazing role as a benchmark of operational efficiency and a model institution for other state-level traffic management agencies nationwide.

This accolade not only highlights LASTMA’s instrumental role in ensuring mobility and safety within Africa’s largest megacity but also reinforces Lagos State’s position as a vanguard of sustainable transport reforms.