A commercial bus carrying more than 40 passengers has fell into Padma river located in the Rajbari district in Bangladesh. Sources disclosed that the bus plunged into the Padma River at Daulatdia ferry ghat around 5 after reportedly losing control while boarding a ferry. A sources revealed that 35 passengers are…...

A commercial bus carrying more than 40 passengers has fell into Padma river located in the Rajbari district in Bangladesh.

Sources disclosed that the bus plunged into the Padma River at Daulatdia ferry ghat around 5 after reportedly losing control while boarding a ferry.

A sources revealed that 35 passengers are initially reported as missing, and it is feared that many more remain trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

Another source disclosed that some passengers managed to swim to safety, and multiple bodies have been recovered as rescuers lifted the submerged bus.

The bus fell into the Padma River from a ferry at around 5:00 p.m., in front of ferry terminal number 3 in Daulatdia.

According to Asian News International (ANI), the bus was travelling from Rajbari to Dhaka, which is 128 kilometers from Dhaka.

ANI revealed that at the time of the incident, the bus was on the ferry and about to be taken to the other side of the river.

A Bangladesh police inspector, Russel Mollah, said, “We have recovered 23 dead bodies so far. There may be some still missing, and a few people survived.

“Since it is night, the rescue operation is somewhat paused, but a combined rescue operation is ongoing, with various forces including the fire service, navy, police, and other groups, conducting the rescue. However, due to darkness, the operation is temporarily halted, but it will resume again in the daylight.”