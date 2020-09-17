Veteran theatre practitioner, Jimoh Aliu, popularly known as Aworo, is dead.

Aworo died on Thursday during a brief illness at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital at the of 86.

The body of the theatre practitioner would be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

He would be buried tomorrow.

Advertisement

Chief Jimoh Aliu was born in in Okemesi-Ekiti and began his acting career in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group.

He left the theatre group in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party.

Chief Jimoh Aliu, who was working on five movie projects expected to feature top Nollywood actors, died while producing the first one titled, ‘Olowo Ite’.