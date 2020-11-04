Veteran Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg expressed dismay at President Trump’s attacks on legitimate vote-counting efforts this morning, saying he had never seen a President behave in such a manner.

According to him “It is a distressing moment for me as a long time Republican to see a call to disenfranchise so many people,” said Ginsberg. “…What the President said tonight is not only unprecedented and it not only lacks any basis in the law, it really is a disservice to all the other men and women who are on the ballot as Republicans today.”

He added that their is no evidence to support the president’s claim of electoral fraud.