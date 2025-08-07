Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate (KWAM 1), has now been placed on a no-fly list by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following his disruptive behaviour during a ValueJet flight boarding at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja....

According to an incident report filed by Captain Ranti, pilot of Flight VK201 from Abuja to Lagos, the altercation occurred on Tuesday, 5 August.

The report, exclusively obtained by The Street Journal, details how KWAM 1 allegedly disrupted flight operations and violated safety protocols.

Boarding commenced as scheduled at 8:10am, but the musician reportedly approached the aircraft five to ten minutes later carrying a gold flask of unknown content.

Ground staff requested to inspect the flask, in line with aviation safety rules, but the singer allegedly refused.

“He was drinking from the flask, and the content was suspected to be alcohol, which is prohibited on board,” the captain wrote. “He became confrontational and asked, ‘Do you know who I am? You have no right to tell me to open my flask.’”

The situation escalated when security personnel reiterated the need for compliance. To de-escalate tensions, Captain Ranti said he exited the cockpit to speak with the musician directly.

“Without warning, he opened the flask and poured its contents on me, the security personnel, and some nearby passengers,” the report stated.

Following the alleged assault, airport security intervened, and the airline barred KWAM 1 from boarding the flight. However, he reportedly remained close to the aircraft, preventing it from taxiing.

“I made a public announcement to inform passengers of the delay while security worked to remove him. We finally departed for Lagos at about 8:50am,” Captain Ranti added.

The incident, which caused delays and posed a potential safety risk, reportedly led the NCAA to suspend two ValueJet pilots pending further investigation. The agency is now considering extending sanctions to KWAM 1, including placing him on a no-fly list — a database typically reserved for individuals deemed a security threat.

In addition to regulatory action, ValueJet is said to be weighing legal steps against the musician over the disruption.

Efforts to reach KWAM 1 for comment were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to his aides went unanswered at the time of filing this report.