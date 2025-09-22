A United States-based non-governmental organization, Justice For All Nations (JFAN), has condemned recent calls by Amnesty International Nigeria and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urging President Bola Tinubu to withdraw cybercrime charges against activist and publisher...

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its coordinator, Dr. Dada Popoola, JFAN described the advocacy by Amnesty International and SERAP as “hypocritical and self-serving,” accusing both groups of shielding what it termed “reckless activism.”

The organization maintained that Sowore must face trial over his cybercrime-related comments, particularly his reference to President Tinubu as a criminal.

According to JFAN, if Sowore stands by that accusation, he should be prepared to produce a court judgment backing the claim.

JFAN further criticized Amnesty International for what it alleged to be a pattern of defending impunity, accusing the human rights group of enabling individuals who engage in what the NGO called “blackmail and cash-driven activism.”

Describing SERAP as a “business enterprise masquerading as a civil society organization,” JFAN argued that defending Sowore aligns with what it views as SERAP’s history of politicized advocacy.

The group also questioned the credibility of Amnesty International and SERAP, pointing to their silence during the violence that marred the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.

JFAN alleged that Sowore’s party, the African Action Congress (AAC), was involved in the controversial events of that election cycle, including the killing of Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, a lecturer at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.

Furthermore, JFAN called on Nigerian anti-corruption and security agencies to investigate the operations of certain civil society organizations and activists, claiming that some may be involved in financial misconduct or aiding terrorism under the guise of human rights work.