At midnight early Wednesday, the United States (US) federal government officially shut down after the Senate failed to pass either Republican or Democratic funding bills designed to keep operations running beyond Tuesday’s deadline.

A Democrat-supported bill aimed at extending health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and restoring Medicaid funding was rejected, as was a Republican-backed temporary funding measure intended to keep the government funded for seven more weeks.

Following the deadlocked votes, Russell Vought, Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, instructed federal agencies to begin orderly shutdown procedures.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Republicans to return to negotiations, criticizing their approach as too rigid. “We want to negotiate, but the Republicans must stop insisting on ‘our way or no way,’” Schumer said during a press briefing after the vote.

Senators are expected to revisit the same proposals Wednesday in hopes of breaking the impasse.

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with congressional leaders from both parties at the White House to try to prevent a shutdown. Vice President JD Vance expressed pessimism after the meeting, blaming Democrats for blocking a deal.

Democrats are demanding protections for Medicaid funding and expanded healthcare tax credits, while Republicans refuse to budge on these issues, preventing a consensus.

This shutdown marks the 21st government funding gap since 1977. The most recent shutdown, spanning 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019 during Trump’s first term, was the longest in U.S. history. That period saw federal employees turn to food banks and essential workers missing shifts due to financial strain.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that shutdown wiped out approximately $3 billion in economic activity.

Federal agencies have been slow to provide detailed shutdown plans, but some have warned of the significant disruptions ahead.