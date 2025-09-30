The Ogun State Government has placed the principals of the Ilugun High School, Abeokuta Junior and senior schools on suspension pending the conclusion of investigations on the cause of the incident and expressed condolences to the parents and family of the deceased. The Commissioner for Education, S...

The Ogun State Government has placed the principals of the Ilugun High School, Abeokuta Junior and senior schools on suspension pending the conclusion of investigations on the cause of the incident and expressed condolences to the parents and family of the deceased.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the State, Abayomi Arigbabu made this known while reacting on the viral video on social media.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed a very disturbing twist, as the young man who lost his life could not be confirmed as a bona fide student of the school.

The Commissioner said the boy was identified by three different names – Babalola Ayomide, Salako Jimoh, and Afolabi Babalola. Yet, none of these names appear in the official state education database, the OGSERA platform, which authenticates all school enrolments.

The commissioner said there is likelihood of an illegal enrolment. In addition to the discovery that the Principal of Ilugun High School (Junior) had been involved in the collection of illegal fees.

He assure the people of Ogun State that the government remains commitment to provide free education for every school-age child in this State, irrespective of where they live, their gender, economic status, religious belief, or political affiliation.

The Commissioner also appealed to the students not to vent their anger by destroying school property, adding that it will only make the situation worse, not better.