UPDATED: Mimiko’s ZLP Merges with PDP

Members of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP from across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State have resolved to join the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

This is coming after a meeting held at the residence of the party’s national leader, Olusegun Mimiko in Ondo on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended Former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, former speaker of the state house of assembly, Jumoke Akindele, the state chairman of the party, Joseph Akinlaja among other leaders in attendance.

They resolved after deliberations to pitch their tents with the Peoples Democratic Party.

The meeting followed an earlier visit by four PDP governors led by chairman of their forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde.

The stakeholders meeting was called to discuss the meeting with the PDP governors and intimate members with the outcomes of series of interactions with PDP leaders on the invitation extended to him.

Mr. Mimiko told the stakeholders that the ZLP is being invited to join the PDP to rescue the country from the brink of insecurity.

