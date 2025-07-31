Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has affirmed the election of Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Olayide Adelami as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State. Delivering judgment, the appellate court dismissed the appeals filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic...

Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has affirmed the election of Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Olayide Adelami as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Delivering judgment, the appellate court dismissed the appeals filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People’s Movement (APM), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), all of which challenged the June 4 ruling of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel, led by Justice Nimpar Yargata struck out the appeals one after the other, declaring them lacking in merit.

The court held that the petitioners failed to substantiate claims of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

With this ruling, the court reaffirmed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the April 2025 governorship election.