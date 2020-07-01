Nine passengers that were kidnapped last week along lsua in Akoko North East council area of Ondo state have regained their freedom.

The passengers were said to be travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus from Abuja to Lagos when they were abducted by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the victims were released on Tuesday after paying yet to be disclosed ransom.

Rports say ransom was paid by a relation of one of the victims who insisted they must all be released.

The victims have been reunited with their families.

Police spokesman in Ondo state,Tee-Leo lkoro confirmed release of the victims but said he was not aware if any ransom was paid.

Mr Ikoro gave the assurance that the kidnappers would soon be arrested.